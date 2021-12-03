Devin Whitlock Belle Vernon
Observer-Reporter All-District Team’s Player of the Year. Dual-threat quarterback was named the Class 4A Big Eight Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,189 yards and passing for 1,023 yards and nine scores. Also a dangerous punt returner, returning three for scores, covering 67, 76 and 67 yards. Scored 27 total touchdowns and 162 points.
Quinton Martin Belle Vernon
Only a sophomore, the running back had more than 900 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. Effective pass catcher on offensive and talented defensive player. Was named first team All-Class 4A Big Eight Conference at both running back and defensive back. Rated the No. 40 recruit nationally in the 2024 class by 24/7 Sports.
Cole Weightman Belle Vernon
Talented two-way player as a tight end and linebacker. Was named Class 4A Big Eight Conference first team at both positions. Road grader of a blocker and averaged more than 23 yards per pass reception. Anchor of Leopards’ defense that allowed only 87 points during the regular season.
Julius Pruss Canon-McMillan
One thing the Big Macs have been able to do under head coach Mike Evans is run the football. That trend continued this season and Pruss was a big reason why as he anchored the Big Macs’ offensive line from his center position. The senior was named first team all-conference in Class 6A and helped the Big Macs make the WPIAL playoffs.
Trenton Carter Carmichaels
One of only 15 quarterbacks in WPIAL history, and two locally this year, to rush for 1,000 yards and pass for 1,000 in the same season. Rushed for 1,069 yards and passed for 1,220. Scored 22 touchdowns and 134 points as the triggerman in a Mikes offense that averaged 37.5 points per game. Played linebacker on defense.
Michael Stewart Carmichaels
The second-half of the Mikes’ dangerous offensive combination. Was a threat as a pass receiver and runner. Had a team-high 38 receptions and rushed for 357 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per carry. Scored 19 touchdowns and 146 points. Scored a TD for every 3.9 times he touched the ball.
Jake Mele Chartiers-Houston
The 6-0, 170-pound junior edged out Coltan Craig with 24 receptions to Craig’s 20. The two formed a solid 1-2 punch at wide receiver. Mele piled up 331 yards and a 14.1-yard average, which helped produce five touchdowns. Drew high praise from opposing coaches for his play.
Mitchell Cook Fort Cherry
When there was a tackle being made by a Fort Cherry player, the chances were very good that it was Cook making the stop. A one-man wrecking crew on defense, Cook was credited with 119 tackles, an average of 14.9 per game, which surely is among the leaders in the state. Was named first team All-Class A Big Seven Conference at both linebacker and offensive line.
Landan Stevenson Mapletown
Junior running back led the WPIAL in rushing and scoring for much of the season. Finished with 1,725 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. Also was Mapletown’s leading receiver with 17 catches and one score, and handled placekicking. Finished with 188 points. Returned one punt 58 yards for a touchdown, an interception 26 yards for a score and a fumble eight yards for a TD. Proved to be durable as his 228 rushing attempts was tops in the WPIAL.
Kyle Brookman McGuffey
One of the three-headed bulldogs who sparked the Highlanders’ triple-option running game. The 5-8, 170-pound junior halfback led the team with 707 rushing yards and was second on the team with 10 receptions for 63 yards. His 14 touchdowns also was a team best.
Ethan Dietrich McGuffey
The multi-tasker could run the football (70 carries, 387 yards, 5.5 average), catch the football (5 receptions, 72 yards, 14.4 average) and kick the ball (34 point after attempts made, a field goal). Dietrich also could tackle as he was named first team All-Class 2A Century Conference as a linebacker.
Dante Compagni Ringgold
Ringgold’s offense showed significant improvement this season and Compagni was a major reason for the Rams’ upswing. The 6-3, 275-pound senior was a first team All-Big Eight Conference as an offensive tackle. Was a two-way standout, earning second team all-conference honors.
Ty Banco Trinity
A real road grader when it came to making way for Triniity’s running game, the 6-2, 240-pounder was big enough to play tackle but quick enough to play guard. One of only two players to make first team All-Class 4A Big Eight Conference on both offense and defense. His brother, Jase, played next to him at offensive tackle.
Connor Roberts Trinity
Roberts pocketed a number of records at the school. The 5-9, 170-pound senior set single-season records for completions (104), yards (1,551) and touchdowns (17). He set career record for attempts (209), yards (2,469), and touchdowns (28). He also set single-game records for attempts (32), completions (20), yards (353) and touchdowns (5).
Jacob Mocosko Peters Township
When quarterback Sam Miller threw the football, Jacob Mocosko usually came down with it. The 6-1, 180-pound senior made 51 catches for 714 yards, a 14.0 average. He was fourth in the WPIAL with 51 receptions and 13th in receiving yards. Heading into PT’s third game, he had just 1 catch for nine yards.
Luke Petrarca Peters Township
The Peters Township defense came to life when the 6-4, 210-pounder was at his linebacker position. He missed four games with a stomach ailment. PT allowed 18.3 points per game, third best in the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference.
Logan Yater South Fayette
Senior wide receiver helped South Fayette continue its tradition of strong passing games by leading the WPIAL in pass receptions with 57 that included four touchdowns. Had 12 receptions in a game against WPIAL Class 5A runnerup Moon.
Davoun Fuse Washington
The straw that stirred the Washington High School rootbeer, Fuse cut down on turnovers and saw his numbers rise. He passed for 713 yards, which is somewhat misleading because three of Wash High’s 10 games were either postponed or forfeited because of COVID-19. He was second on the team in rushing, gaining 294 yards on 31 carries, an average of 9.5 yards per carry. His tall stature, 6-4 and 190 pounds, made him a strong linebacker on defense.
Tayshawn Levy Washington
Despite having three of its 10 games either postponed or forfeited because of the , Washington still found ways to get Levy some eye-popping stats. He rushed for 699 yards of 60 carries, an average of nearly 12 yards per carry. Levy also was the teams leading receiver, catching nine passes for 102 yards. Only quarterback Devoun Fuse found the end zone more time than Levy, who had eight touchdowns, compared to Fuse’s 14.
Cameron Carter-Green Washington
The 6-0, 280-pound tackle was named Lineman of the Year by the Century Conference coaches and also was named first team All-Century Conference tackle. He played both sides of the football and had 33 tackles, 9 for losses. He had three sacks in five games.
Breydon Woods Waynesburg
Speedy sophomore running back was a big reason for the Raiders’ improvement of two wins and 16.4 points per game over 2020. Woods rushed for 1,367 yards in nine games and scored 10 touchdowns. Was named the Class 2A Century Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. Helped the Raiders stay in the playoff race until the final game of the season.
Colin Brady West Greene
The sophomore running back gained 1,444 rushing yards and scored 20 touchdowns, good enough for 10th place and 19th place in the WPIAL, all classifications. Averaged 9.2 yards per carry. Brady helped West Greene become the third-highest scoring team in Class A (33.3).