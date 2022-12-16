Alec Anderson
Carmichaels
Was one of an increasing number of local dual-threat quarterbacks who are capable of rushing for 1,000 yards and passing for 1,000 in a single season. Anderson set the Carmichaels school record for single-season passing yards. Ran for 134 yards in a win over playoff qualifier Fort Cherry.
Ty Banco
Trinity
Talented senior two-way lineman. Earned his second Terrific 22 selection. Dominant blocker. Was one of six finalists for the Fralic Award, which is given to the WPIAL’s best lineman. Multi-sport standout, including heavyweight wrestler.
Colin Brady
West Greene
Junior running back had another big season. Despite being bothered by an injury at midseason that eventually caused him to miss the regular-season finale, Brady finished fourth in the WPIAL in rushing with 1,897 yards (12.0 per carry) in only nine games. Was 11th in scoring with 150 points and 25 touchdowns. Has rushed for 4,164 yards in three seasons. Received his first FCS offer within the last week, from Campbell University.
Chris Cibrone
Peters Township
In his first season as a starter, Cibrone was having one of the best seasons ever by a Washington County quarterback before having his year cut short. Completed 119 of 219 passes (54 percent) for 1,963 yards and 19 touchdowns in nine games. Also ran for two scores. Passed for 323 yards and four TDs in PT’s win at Class 6A Seneca Valley. First team all-conference in the Class 5A Allegheny Six.
Nate Deanes
South Fayette
Productive two-way player at running back and defensive back. Only a junior, Deanes led the Lions in rushing with 509 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards per carry. Caught 30 passes, including five for TDs. Was first team all-Allegheny Six Conference as a DB. Had a two-interception game against Peters Township.
Troy Falosk
McGuffey
Every successful run-oriented offense has one: a dominant lineman who tosses aside his opponent, opens holes and clears the way for better-publicized running backs. At McGuffey, that was Falosk, who was the snowplow in the Highlanders’ offense that averaged 230 rushing yards per game.
Ruben Gordon
Washington
Junior wide receiver led the Prexies’ in pass receptions with 27 for 505 yards, an average of 18.7 yards per catch. Scored 15 total touchdowns, which included two on kickoff returns and one fumble return. Had three multi-touchdown games. Shutdown cornerback on defense.
Jake Kasper
Canon-McMillan
Not the biggest running back (5-9, 160) but put up huge numbers and was the leading rusher in the WPIAL’s largest-enrollment classification (6A). Rushed for 1,404 yards. Can catch the ball coming out of backfield. Had 17 pass receptions. Scored 10 touchdowns. Suffered an injury on the first offensive play in the Big Macs’ WPIAL semifinal game against North Allegheny, which hampered C-M’s offense in a 7-0 loss.
TyVaughn Kershaw
Monessen
Outstanding freshman whose workload increased as the season progressed. Shifty and quick running back rushed for 1,363 yards and averaged 11.5 yards per carry. Against Bentworth, he carried the ball only three times and all three went for touchdowns. Rushed for 242 yards against Tri-County South champion Mapletown and 150 yards in a playoff game against Fort Cherry.
Brodie Kuzior
Burgettstown
Versatile player who could play any skill position on offense. Completed 7 of 15 passes for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns as a quarterback, caught 13 passes as a tight end and filled in at tailback after an injury to teammate Rudy Brown and rushed for a team-high 664 yards. Scored 14 touchdowns, including the game-winner over then-No.2-ranked OLSH. Standout on the Blue Devils’ defense.
Adam LaCarte
Belle Vernon
Junior had a breakout season for the state champion Leopards. As part of a defense that went 11 consecutive games without allowing a point in the second half of a contest, LaCarte was a ballhawk from his safety position, grabbing six interceptions, including one in the PIAA title game against Neumann-Goretti. Also was the Leopards’ leading tackler on defense, in part because opposing offenses had to do so much passing against Belle Vernon.
Eddie Lewis
Washington
Had an impact sophomore season at running back, rushing for 803 yards and averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Was second on the team with 13 touchdowns and helped the Prexies lead the Century Conference in scoring at 41.9 points per game. Rushed for 193 yards in a playoff win over Serra Catholic.
Steve Macheska
Belle Vernon
Two-way lineman for the WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A champions. Stellar blocker as BVA’s right tackle and a dominant defensive tackle. Finalist for the Fralic Award. Blocked a punt in the WPIAL quarterfinals against East Allegheny and recovered it for a touchdown. Had seven sacks, including two in the PIAA final against Neumann-Goretti. Named the Player of the Game in the state championship.
Quinton Martin
Belle Vernon
Observer-Reporter Player of the Year. Five-star rated player. Ranked the No. 25 junior in the Class of 2024 by 24/7 Sports and No. 29 by Rivals.com. Versatile player who can impact the game on offense, defense and special teams. Rushed for 1,274 yards, caught 29 passes and scored 30 total touchdowns for the WPIAL and state champions. Scored all three BVA touchdowns – one rushing, one receiving and one on a punt return – in the WPIAL title game against Avonworth, and scored the Leopards’ TD in a 9-8 win in the state final against Neumann-Goretti.
Phillip McCuen
McGuffey
Triple-option quarterback was the hub of the Highlanders’ offense. Was adept at making several reads on any play, including runs. Was McGuffey’s leading rusher with 721 yards. Eleven of McCuen’s 41 pass completions went for touchdowns. Averaged 22.7 yards per pass completion.
Brendan McCullough
Peters Township
Big-play wide receiver helped Indians come within one win of making the playoffs in Class 5A. Led PT with 40 receptions for 886 yards, averaging 22.2 yards per catch. Scored seven touchdowns. Had TD catches of 44, 14 and 92 yards in a season-opening win over Fox Chapel. Returned a punt for a score against Moon. First team all-conference on offense and defense.
Kent McMahon
Canon-McMillan
One of the top defensive players in the WPIAL. A hard-hitting tackling machine as a linebacker. Played tight end on offense. Had five sacks and four quarterback hurries. Averaged 9.2 tackles per game. Committed to St. Francis (Pa.).
Jake Mele
Chartiers-Houston
Wide receiver was a key part of the Bucs’ offense, hauling in 62 pass receptions, which ranked second in the WPIAL and first in Class A. Hooked up with quarterback Terry Fetsko for 11 touchdowns. Also rushed for 124 yards to spark the Bucs to a 5-5 season.
Grant Murin
Mapletown
Murin is one of the best stories in the area. He has gone from “the big kid in the band” as a sophomore to a bona fide college prospect as a two-way lineman with size (6-4, 280) and excellent footwork. Helped Mapletown to its first undefeated regular season in 53 years.
Matt Sieg
Fort Cherry
Burst onto the scene this fall as a freshman and became one of the most dynamic players in the WPIAL. Finished second in the district in rushing as a quarterback, gaining 1,982 yards (10.8 per carry) and also passing for 1,221 yards. Completed 54 percent of his passes and threw 11 TDs. Scored 33 touchdowns and 200 points, leading the Rangers to an 8-4 record and the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. Rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns in a playoff win over Monessen.
Landan Stevenson
Mapletown
A four-year starter at running back who led Mapletown to its best season since 1969. Led the WPIAL in rushing (2,342 yards) and scoring (317 points). Averaged 10.5 yards per carry. Finished his career with 5,993 yards, the ninth-best total in WPIAL history. Scored 102 career touchdowns, which is fifth in WPIAL history. Rushed for 290 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Leechburg, Mapletown’s first playoff victory in school history. Completed five of six passes for 154 yards. Had five sacks as an outside linebacker.
Cohen Stout
Mapletown
Was a lineman on offense and linebacker on defense. Along with Murin, paved the way for a running game that racked up 3,597 yards – eight yards per attempt – and produced 63 touchdowns on the ground. A tackling machine on defense. Made a team-high 124 tackles and is the only player in school history with consecutive 100-plus tackle seasons.
