Naman Alemada, South Fayette
Senior quarterback was the leading passer in the area, completing 117 of 192 attempts for 1,680 yards and 15 touchdowns against only three interceptions in the regular season. Was one of only five quarterbacks in the WPIAL to pass for more than 1,600 yards. Helped the Lions make the Class 5A playoffs in their first year in the classification. Threw four touchdown passes in a season-opening win over Dover (Ohio).
Michael Allen, Washington
Senior running back was the leading rusher for the Little Prexies, who went 5-3 and advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. Rushed for 604 yards, eight touchdowns and averaged 8.8 yards per carry. Had season-highs of 204 yards and three scores in a win over Chartiers-Houston. Averaged just under 12 yards per pass reception. Had two pass interceptions against Charleroi.
Ryan Angott, Canon-McMillan
Powerful running back had another big season as a junior, rushing for 672 yards and seven touchdowns in only five games. Averaged 7.2 yards per carry playing in the WPIAL’s largest classification. Rushed for 262 yards and scored five touchdowns in a little more than two quarters against Hempfield. Should be one of the top players in the area next season.
Aidan Brookman, McGuffey
One of the best linemen in the WPIAL for the second year in a row. Named Lineman of the Year in the Class 2A Century Conference. Though only 6-1, 205 pounds, is an effective run blocker and quick enough to be disruptive on the defensive line. Was a major reason why McGuffey led all WPIAL Class 2A teams in scoring defense and averaged more than 35 points per game on offense.
Breylen Carrington, Peters Twp.
The area’s breakout player this season as he developed into the Indians’ big-play threat on offense. Also had a memorable game on defense against Penn-Trafford when he intercepted four passes, returning two for touchdowns, covering 28 and 30 yards. A senior, Carrington missed much of his junior year when he broke his collarbone. Caught a 90-yard TD pass in a win over Moon.
Rocco Falosk, McGuffey
Was in the middle of everything for a McGuffey team that won the Class 2A Century Conference. Played quarterback on offense and directed the Highlanders’ flexbone offense that averaged 35 points per game. Was chosen as the Offensive Player of the Year in the Century Conference but easily could have been the top defensive player, too. Was a sure tackler and run-stuffing linebacker on McGuffey’s defense, which yielded an average of only 11 points per game and held five opponents to single-digit scoring output.
Micah Finley, Trinity
Dynamic offensive player who played a key role in keeping Trinity in the playoff hunt in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference until late in the season. A weapon in both the running and passing games. Best game was in a 32-5 win over West Mifflin when he caught three touchdown passes and ran for a score. Each of his three receptions in the game went for TDs. Scored 15 touchdowns on the season. Rushed for 126 yards and scored three times against crosstown rival Washington.
Donovan McMillon, Peters Twp.
University of Florida commit who is rated a 4-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals.com. Multi-talented player who was utilized on offense, defense and special teams. Will play defensive back in college. Third-leading receiver for the Indians, who advanced to the WPIAL Class 5A championship game for the second year in a row. Biggest catch was a diving 38-yard TD reception that pulled PT to within 19-13 and set up a last-minute come-from-behind win over Gateway in the semifinals. Big hitter as a defensive back. In a 17-3 win over South Fayette, McMillon had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and blocked a punt that set up a score.
Owen Petrisek, Bentworth
Small-school running back who put up big-time numbers. Is the Bearcats’ all-time leading scorer (310 points), and leader in touchdowns (50) and all-purpose yardage with 4,526 yards. Had more than 1,000 career rushing, receiving and return yards. Was Bentworth’s leading rusher this season with 950 yards in seven games. Also averaged 21.6 yards per reception and 29.3 yards per kickoff return. Had five sacks on defense and finished his career with 223 tackles.
Logan Pfeuffer, Peters Twp.
The Indians’ senior quarterback had another big season, completing 99 of 148 passes for 1,254 yards and nine touchdowns. Is the Peters Township’s all-time leading passer with more than 5,600 yards and 57 touchdowns. Passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns in PT’s 20-19 win over Gateway in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals. He completed a game-winning a TD pass to Corban Hondru with four seconds remaining as the Indians rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat the second-seeded and defending champion Gators.
Charley Rossi, South Fayette
Princeton recruit led all local players with 46 pass receptions, which ranked tied for second in the WPIAL. Had 186 career receptions and 26 touchdowns. Had at least six catches in all but one game this season, helping the Lions to a playoff berth in their first season in Class 5A. Caught nine passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a key win over West Allegheny.
Jimmy Sadler, Chartiers-Houston
Multi-sport standout showed his versatility and big-play ability for the Bucs. West Virginia baseball recruit was C-H’s home-run hitter on offense. Best game was against Waynesburg, when he rushed for 286 yards on only 18 carries and scored six touchdowns. Also rushed for 220 yards on just nine carries and scored four touchdowns – one on a fumble return – in a win over Charleroi.
Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon
One of the top juniors in the WPIAL, Weightman plays tight end and linebacker. He is attracting Division I interest as a linebacker and is rated a 3-star prospect by several recruiting services. Led a Leopards defense that had four shutouts and allowed only one of its first five opponents to score a touchdown. Effective blocker on offense.
Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon
No player in the area is more dangerous with the football in his hands than Whitlock, a junior quarterback and defensive back. He scored 21 touchdowns in a variety of ways, including runs, interception returns and punt returns. Led Belle Vernon with 1,082 rushing yards, averaging 10.7 yards per carry. Also passed for 528 yards and six scores. Had a 105-yard interception return for a TD against Ringgold.
Jaeden Zuzak, California
The hard-running Zuzak led all local running backs with 1,571 yards, averaging (and this is not a misprint) 14.5 yards per carry. He ranked third in rushing in the WPIAL but the players with more yards each played at least two more games than Zuzak, who averaged 224.4 yards per contest. Was the leading scorer in the area with 172 points and 28 touchdowns. Ran for 205 yards and three touchdowns in a playoff game against Shenango. Rushed for 439 yards on only 19 carries and scored seven touchdowns against Jefferson-Morgan.