Name: Spencer Petrucci
School: California
Name: Spencer Petrucci
School: California
Class: Senior
Sport: Football
Petrucci’s week: The Trojans’ tailback rushed for 287 yards on 17 carries in a 47-0 non-conference victory over Charleroi Friday night. He scored on touchdowns runs of 59, 37 and 68 yards.
Petrucci was not only the leading rusher in the game and the Observer-Reporter coverage area but the entire WPIAL for the week.
“It is awesome to be able to do this coming from a small school,” Petrucci said. “I also want to say that none of this would have been possible without my lineman and wide receivers blocking for me so well. It was a total team effort on Friday. The line was awesome. I can’t thank them enough for the job they did, and the coaching staff had us ready.”
Looking to make a point: California has been one of the better teams in the Class A Tri-County South Conference the past 10 years, but the Trojans have not been mentioned among the elite in the WPIAL, and because of that, they believe they have something to prove.
“I think we have been playing with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder,” Petrucci said. “We want to show everyone what we can do. The Tri-County South is a good conference, and I think Monessen and West Greene are really good teams, but we can’t overlook anyone. It will be a challenge every week.”
A different kind of lineman: Petrucci hasn’t received any offers to play in college, but he has been in contact with several coaches. However, he has aspirations to be a lineworker, which would require training at a school for lineworkers.
“I am half-and-half when it comes to college football because I want to go to lineman school and get a job in that field,” Petrucci said. “I am a tech student in the electrical program and work on all kinds of projects outside of my school and sports. I don’t want to go to college and just play ball without getting something out of it that I can use for my career.”
Three-sport athlete: The football season is just the start for Petrucci as he is also a member of the California basketball and baseball teams. The Trojans baseball squad played for the WPIAL Class A championship this past spring.
Petrucci says knowing that high school could be the final time he puts on a uniform for sports, he puts his all into every practice and game.
“I just try to play like every game is my last,” Petrucci said. “I definitely don’t want to take anything for granted because I know the high school season will fly by.”
Compiled by Jonathan Guth
