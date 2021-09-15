Name: Lane Camden
School: Chartiers-Houston
Class: Senior
Sport: Football
Camden’s week: The 5-10, 170-pounder scored three touchdowns in Chartiers-Houston’s 44-15 victory over Mapletown.
The win was the second straight for Chartiers-Houston and sent Mapletown to its first loss of the season.
Camden’s three-yard touchdown run with 5:32 left in the first half tied the score at 7-7. He also had a five-yard scoring play in the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, Camden recovered a fumble and rambled 54 yards for a touchdown.
Camden is one of three running backs used by the Bucs so he is not going to get 25 or 30 carries a game. That means he has to take advantage of each rush. Camden credits his offensive line for opening the holes for him to run through.
“I get about 15 a game,” said Camden, who wrestles and plays baseball for Chartiers-Houston. “Last week wasn’t as much. It all depends on what defense they are running.”
The return was special because it was the first return for a TD in Camden’s career.
“It was definitely one of the better feelings I had during a high school football game,” Camden said. “I will definitely remember that play for the rest of my life.”
Camden is as hard nosed as he is effective. He tore his labrum in the second game last season but didn’t miss a play. He’s had two knee operations, five dislocations.
Handling those injuries has made Camden want to pursue orthopedic surgery in college.
“He’s always around the football,” said Chartiers-Houston Terry Fetsko. “One that fumble return, he scooped it, made a couple people miss and scored. He’s one of our leading tacklers. If you want to call him a throwback player, you can. He’s very aggressive, plays hard, not with a lot of finesse but with a lot of grit and a lot of heart.”
Getting away: When Camden wants to get away from football, all he needs to do is open the door to his backyard.
That’s where he can find 115 acres on his farm. It’s a place he goes to hunt and fish.
“I’m a very outdoorsy person,” Camden said. “I love to hunt and fish. I’ve been doing it all my life.”
The farm also has horses, pigs, goats, sheep, and chickens.
“We have plenty of good steak dinners,” Camden said.
Compiled by Joe Tuscano