Name: Colin Brady
School: West Greene
Sport: Football
Class: Sophomore
Brady’s week: The 6-2, 185-pound running back scored five touchdowns in West Greene’s 56-0 shutout against Bentworth in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game.
The win kept West Greene in first place in the conference with a 4-0 record, one game ahead of California and Carmichaels.
“I think that was my first game with five touchdowns,” said Brady. “It was a pretty good game. My line stepped up really well. They got me where I needed to be.”
“I think he ran hard,” said West Greene head coach Brian Hanson. “He ran determined and he’s pretty much able to do anything.”
Most impressive was the kickoff return for a score.
“We’ve been close,” said Hanson. “We’ve been working on the blocking on that for several weeks. Colin has a chance when he gets a seam on anybody.”
Brady scored on runs of 15, 45, 17 and 10 yards and returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown to start the second half. His five touchdowns give him 13 for the season to give him 78 points, tied for 10th in the WPIAL.
Brady rushed for 156 yards to raise his season total to 899 yards, which ranks fifth in the WPIAL (all classifications).
“It’s a pretty nice number.” said Brady.
Brady and Corey Wise form a strong 1-2 punch in the backfield. Wise has 428 yards on 59 carries. With three regular season and most likely a playoff game or two, Wise could be a 1,000-yard rusher and Brady a 1,500-yard rusher.
“That would be awesome. I haven’t talked about that with him.” Brady said. “I hadn’t really thought about that.”
Documented speed: Sometimes, coaches overemphasize a player’s speed.
But there is no reason to do that with Brady, who also participates in high school track. His time in the 100 meters is calculated by high-tech machinery.
“He had the fastest 100-meter time of any freshman in the 100-meter dash at the state track championship,” Hanson said. “He ran 11.1. He’s blessed with speed. We’re just tightening up his footwork – some of the stuff we did with Ben Jackson.”