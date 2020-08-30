By Chris Dugan
Sports editor
The roster is larger. The players are bigger, faster and more versatile. The experience level has increased.
Each of these are signs that the numbers in the win column could grow to exceed those in the loss column this year at Trinity, where the Hillers were so close to putting together a winning season last year despite a rash of injuries at key positions.
“Our record didn’t indicate what kind of team we had,” senior running back Micah Finley says.
Trinity was 4-5 overall last season, including a six-point overtime loss to Greensburg Salem in the season opener and a three-point loss to Knoch in mid-October. Win those two games and the entire season looks significantly different.
“And in that game against Greensburg Salem, we had our starting quarterback knocked out in the first quarter,” Trinity coach Jon Miller pointed out. “He also was our strong safety, so we had to move kids all over the place to new positions.”
But many of the young players of last year had nothing to lose and experience to gain. They return this season bigger, faster, stronger and highly motivated.
“This team loves football,” Miller said. “They’re a close group of kids and their attendance at offseason workouts was great. They had a taste of losing something in the spring and have been dedicated in the weight room and offseason workouts.”
Some of the Hillers’ numbers have already increased in the right areas. They have a roster size (58 players) befitting a Class 4A team. There are 16 seniors and more than 20 freshmen.
“Our roster is a lot stronger,” Miller acknowledged. “We have some nice new additions and the core players have played a lot of football.”
The Hillers have more versatility at the offensive skill positions, which has allowed them to take advantage of each player’s strengths by utilizing them at multiple positions.
Finley is back at running back and should get a large chunk of the offensive load. He’s also a returning starter at safety.
“Micah will be a three-year starter, a four-year letterman. The last two years he’s changed his body and the way he runs,” Miller said. “He has toughness, he’s durable and he can catch the ball.”
Also returning are Drew Cain, who can play anywhere in the backfield. He battled through injuries last year but has been a first team all-conference pick at linebacker, and as Miller says, “in our conference that’s saying something.”
Both Finley and Cain rushed for more than 100 yards in a season-ending win over Laurel Highlands last year.
Also back is quarterback Kaden Colson, and Miller likes the versatility of Connor Roberts, who can play three backfield positions. Evan Bell, a former wrestler, is expected to contribute at running back and middle linebacker.
“It’s not going to be just one guy we turn to on offense,” Miller said. “It’s not a situation like when we had Joey Koroly back there and could give him the ball every play. We have several people who can contribute.”
The area of concern on offense is the line, where three starters were lost. Senior guard Tyson Brophy (6-1, 270) was an all-conference pick last year and has added weight in the offseason without losing quickness. Senior Ethan Turturice (6-3, 265) is a returning starter at right tackle. The rest of the spots will be filled by lesser experienced players, but Miller says the potential is there.
“I feel we have a line that can compete,” he said firmly.
The Hillers have multiple receiving options returning in sophomore tight end Ty Banco and junior wide receiver Ty Lacks.
The area that will eventually decide how much improvement Trinity will make is defense. The Hillers had trouble stopping the better teams on the schedule last year.
“We have to play better on defense,” Miller admitted. “A few years ago we gave up about 14 points per game and haven’t done that since then. For every championship team, it starts on defense.
“We gave up way too many big plays last year. Some of that was we had so many young guys out there and some were playing out of position. The good thing is the guys gained experience. I really think we have better athletes and more speed on defense.”