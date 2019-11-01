WEXFORD — Ben Petschke completed completed six of 11 passes for 140 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran for a score as North Allegheny took advantage of a fast start and defeated Canon-McMillan 48-7 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night.
North Allegheny (10-1) led 27-0 in the first eight minutes as the Tigers after Canon-McMillan lost fumbles each of the first two times it touched the football.
Petschke opened the scoring with a one-yard TD run, then threw scoring passes of 14 yards to Luke Colella, and three, 76 and 15 yards to Khalil Dinkins. Dinkins caught four passes for 105 yards.
Isaiah William Chandler scored on a two-yard run for Canon-McMillan (3-8) in the third quarter. The Big Macs' Ryan Angott rushed for 87 yards on six carries.