CANONSBURG — Andrew Gavlike scored three touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards to help North Allegheny drop Canon-McMillan, 35-21 in a Class 6A Tri-County Five game Friday night.
North Allegheny (1-0, 2-0) took advantage of 7 C-M penalties in the first half to build a 27-7 halftime lead.
