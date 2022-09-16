CLAYSVILLE — Kyle Brookman scored three touchdowns and had two called back because of penalties to power McGuffey to a 55-0 drubbing of Brentwood in the Class 2A Century Conference Friday night.
The win moved McGuffey to 1-0 in the conference and 3-1 overall. Brentwood fell to 0-1 in the conference and 1-3 overall.
Brookman scored on runs of 30, 10 and 26 yards for the Highlanders.
Three players accounted for five touchdowns in the first half as McGuffey built a 35-0 halftime lead and sent the game into the Mercy Rule for the third quater.
Brookman broke off runs of 30 and 10 yards to make it 14-0. Ethan Dietrich scored twice in the second half. He went over from 19 yards then caught a 4-yards touchdown pass from Phillip McCuen to make it 28-0.
McCuen capped the first half scoring when he broke lose for a 15-yard touchdown run.
Dylan Droboj and Charles Wagers scored on second-half runs.
