The Washington High School football team will be a well-rested group if the Prexies get to play Oct. 15 against Charleroi.
That’s because for the second consecutive weekend Washington will not be playing a game because of COVID-19 concerns.
Last week, Washington’s Class 2A Century Conference game at Beth-Center was canceled and forfeited to the Prexies because of COVID-19 concerns within the Bulldogs’ program.
The Prexies (6-0) were supposed to play this Friday at home against Uniontown (1-3) in a nonconference matchup. However, that game has been canceled.
The Washington School District’s Junior-Senior High School students have switched to virtual, at-home synchronous learning this week in an effort to slow the spread of positive COVID-19 cases in the building. All extracurricular activities at the junior-senior high school, including the football game, have been canceled for the remainder of the week.
Uniontown also had its game last week at Brashear canceled. The Washington-Uniontown game is the sixth involving at least one local team that has been canceled or postponed this season because of COVID-19 issues.