BURGETTSTOWN — Xavier Nelson scored three touchdowns, including returning a punt 77 yards for a touchdown, to help Bishop Canevin take a 31-22 victory from Burgettstown in a Class A Black Hills Conference game Friday night at Hill Memorial Stadium.
Burgettstown (0-1, 1-2) turned the ball over three times on interceptions and once on a fumble. Bishop Canevin's defense held the Blue Devils to 142 total yards. The Crusaders improved to 1-0 in the conference and 3-1 overall.
