WEXFORD — Greg Phillips threw four touchdown passes, Mason Kress and J.R. Burton each had two scores and undefeated North Allegheny blanked Canon-McMillan 35-0 in a Class 6A Quad County West Conference game Friday night.
North Allegheny (4-0, 5-0) forged a 14-0 lead on scoring passes of 15 and eight yards from Phillips to Kress. The Tigers then pulled away by scoring in the final minute of the first half and again 1:01 into the second half.
Phillips threw an 11-yard TD pass to Khalil Dinkins that made it 21-0. Burton took a short pass from Phillips on the opening possession of the second half and went 85 yards for a score and 28-0 lead.
Burton capped the scoring with a three-yard sweep in the fourth quarter.
Canon-McMillan (2-3, 2-3) played without leading rusher Ryan Angott and struggled to generate offense.