WEXFORD — Logan Kushner passed for three scores and Kolin Dinkens returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown with 42 seconds left in the first half, leading North Allegheny to a 49-26 victory over visiting Canon-McMillan in a Class 6A first-round game Friday night.
Fourth-seeded North Allegheny (7-4) raced to a 42-6 lead by halftime over the fifth-seeded Big Macs (4-7).
Kushner completed eight of 13 passes for 260 yards and added a one-yard TD plunge in the second quarter.
Kusher threw a touchdown pass of 80 yards to Khiryn Boyd only 19 seconds into the game, added another of 17 yards to Daniel Sellers in the first quarter and connected with Connor Casten on a 66-yard TD in the second quarter.
J.R. Burton had a pair of scoring runs for the Tigers.
Canon-McMillan's Anthony Finney returned the second half kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, and Ryan Angott had a pair of second-half TD runs, covering eight and nine yards. Angott ran for 79 yards on 10 carries. Owen Carter added 74 on 15 attempts.
Mike Evans threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Austyn Winkleblech for C-M's only points in the first half. Evans was 12-for-30 for 216 yards.