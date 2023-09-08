CLAYSVILLE — Mt. Pleasant scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter and held off a late McGuffey rally in a 26-21 non-conference victory on Friday at McGuffey.
The Highlanders (1-2) increased their lead to 21-12 at 6:46 of the third after Lincoln Johnson pulled in a 33-yard touchdown reception from Connor Crowe after Dylan Stewart made his third extra point.
The Vikings (2-1) responded 42 seconds later on Cole Chatfield’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Luke Nicotera to cut the deficit to 21-19 after Jarrett Garn made the first of two PATs.
Garrett Eicher scored what would turn out to be the game-winning touchdown on a five-yard run with 41 seconds remaining in the fourth.
McGuffey drove to Mt. Pleasant’s 41-yard line with 3:02 remaining, but the Vikings forced a turnover on downs and ran out the clock after picking up a first down.
Eicher scored on a three-yard run in the first quarter before Malachi Ealy (4 yards) and Dylan Droboy (2 yards) found the end zone for the Highlanders.
Chatfield had two interceptions, including one for a 75-yard touchdown return in the second quarter.
