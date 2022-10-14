McMURRAY — If you like touchdowns and plenty of points, then this was not the game for you.
Ben McAuley booted field goals of 24 and 25 yards and Mt. Lebanon's defense made sure they were enough as the Blue Devils defeated Peters Township 6-3 in a defense-dominated non-conference game Friday.
