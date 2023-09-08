McKEES ROCKS — Montour erased a 17-point deficit and defeated South Fayette, 42-35, Friday night.
The Spartans (3-0) scored the game’s final 24 points, including a game-winning six-yard touchdown run quarterback Jake Wolfe.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
McKEES ROCKS — Montour erased a 17-point deficit and defeated South Fayette, 42-35, Friday night.
The Spartans (3-0) scored the game’s final 24 points, including a game-winning six-yard touchdown run quarterback Jake Wolfe.
Wolfe completed 17 of 27 passes for 273 yards. He also ran for four touchdowns, gaining 170 yards on 29 carries. He finished with 443 yards total offense.
South Fayette’s Nico Lamonde completed 22 of 34 passes for 255 yards and two TDs. Deanes finished with 123 rushing yards and 57-yard touchdown on 17 carries. Gimigliano had seven receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.