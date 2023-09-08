MONESSEN — The Greyhounds jumped out to a comfortable first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 48-19 non-conference victory over Frazier on Friday night.
Monessen's Tyvaughn Kershaw opened the scoring on a 27-yard touchdown run and teammate Daevon Burke added two scores for a 22-0 advantage heading into the second.
