MONESSEN – Head coach Mike Blainefield does not mind sharing.
But he and his Monessen Greyhounds football team are aiming to claim the Tri-County South Conference championship outright in 2019.
“We’re looking to have an undefeated conference championship season,” Blainefield said. “We’re not planning on sharing the (title) this season. We’re looking to go back to the playoffs and to advance beyond the first round. Those are the goals.”
In 2018, the Greyhounds had to be in a sharing mood. Monessen, West Greene and California tied for the conference championship. All three went 6-1 in the TCS and all three qualified for the playoffs, two by finishing in the top two – via a rare three-way, coin-flip tiebreaker – and California, via one of the two wild cards in Class A.
Monessen dropped a tough 16-14 decision to Jeannette in the quarterfinals.
Before the Greyhounds begin their quest for the conference title, they will open on the road at Greensburg Central Catholic, which replaces Charleroi as the season opener.
They also need to overcome the loss of Devin Whitlock, who provided a large chunk of the offensive production last season but transferred to Belle Vernon before the end of the last school year. Whitlock accounted for 2,166 total yards and 22 touchdowns last season. In the playoff loss to Jeannette, Whitlock accounted for 199 yards of offense.
Also, Monessen must overcome penalties – often unnecessary and untimely – that plagued them throughout 2018 and slowed the team’s development.
“What we have done, and are trying to do,” Blainefield explained, “is create an atmosphere of much more discipline. We are holding guys accountable and trying to have them understand to not get distracted or be distracted by certain things.”
Blainefield aims to balance Monessen’s offense with a more proficient and productive passing game.
“We’ll be more by committee in the running game,” Blainefield said. “We have to take the bad with the good (as for the Whitlock transfer). The running game would be helped by a more balanced attack and us being more effective throwing the ball. We will try to pass the ball more and try to take advantage of some one-on-one situations. That’s going to be the biggest change.”
Junior Elijah Davis and senior Isaiah Beltram will handle the running duties in the Greyhounds’ backfield with senior DaWayne Howell at quarterback. Senior Marquel Smith is the top returning receiver with sophomore Antwan Tucker capable of running and catching the ball from various spots on the field.
Blainefield added that Tucker should make a significant contribution and impact in Monessen’s kick return game.
“He established himself in the return game last year and is looking forward to more opportunities this year,” Blainefield said.
The coach said the Greyhounds’ offensive line will be solid as it will be anchored by junior tackle Mark Mizerak (6-4, 290) and three-time all-conference performer senior Jalen Brice.
“Mark has really established himself as one of the best offensive lineman in the WPIAL,” Blainefield said. “He has the potential to be one of the best offensive lineman we’ve had here in a long time. He’s stepped up and is one of our captains.
“Jalen has performed well since his freshman year. He has a lot of experience and will be the anchor of the defensive line. We’ll be moving other guys in and out of both the offensive and defensive lines.”
Monessen will host California in its Tri-County South opener, a game that could go a long way in determining playoff positioning.
The Greyhounds’ last playoff win came in 2013.