MONESSEN – Monessen picked up its biggest win in years on the football field Friday night with a 28-20 win over previously undefeated California.
“This was a big win for our kids,” said Monessen coach Wade Brown. “As you can see, we are excited about the win, although we don’t like how (California) came back late.
“We had them down, but they are a good team and we knew it would be tough. We are still young, this is a learning experience for us, and this is something that will help us for the future as it will go a long way in building confidence for the future.”
California coach Ed Woods was disappointed with how the game turned out, his team’s turnovers and some special-teams miscues.
“You can’t have turnovers and win football games,” he said. “Special teams is one of the phases we preach, and we didn’t do a good job tonight.
“It is my fault, and not the kids’. But give Monessen credit.”
Monessen Daevon Burke was a big key in the game as the junior rushed for 108 yards and three scores on offense and recovered two fumbles, one which he caused, on defense.
“He is a great kid and very explosive,” Brown said of Burke. “His work today speaks for itself.”
With the game scoreless in the first, Monessen sophomore Tim Kershaw intercepted California’s Jake Layhue and returned it 20 yards down to the 1-yard line.
The Greyhounds took the lead on the next play as Burke scored to give Monessen the game’s first score.
The two-point conversion failed, but the Greyhounds led 6-0 with 4:11 to go in the first quarter.
Neither team scored the rest of the quarter, but it didn’t take the Trojans long to get on the board in the second.
After a Trojan interception, junior Spencer Petrucci raced 68 yards on California’s next play and fought off numerous defenders to reach the end zone to tie the game with 11:04 go in the first half.
Layhue followed with a two-point conversion pass to Caden Powell to give California an 8-6 lead.
The Trojans had the advantage, but it was short-lived.
Burke returned the ensuing kickoff 53 yards to the Trojan 22, and two plays later, he scored on an 18-yard run to give Monessen a 12-8 lead with 9:52 left in the half.
The defenses played well in the first half as they both forced three turnovers.
After recovering a California fumble on the second-half kickoff, Monessen moved down the field and Burke scored from eight yards with 10:25 to go in the third. Tyvaughn Kershaw’s two-point conversion run made the score 20-8.
Kershaw scored from five yards with 5:45 to go in the third quarter and Burke’s two-point run gave Monessen a seemingly safe 28-8 lead.
However, the Trojans answered when Petrucci scored with 3:43 left to go in the quarter to make the score 28-14 heading into the fourth.
Layhue hit Aidan Lowden for a touchdown from 17 yards out with 6:07 to go, but the two-point pass failed and Monessen intercepted California’s last chance with seconds to go to seal the win.
Kershaw rushed for 71 yards for Monessen. Petrucci finished with a game-high 140 rushing yards for California.
“Our offensive line opened holes for Burke and Kershaw,” Brown said. “All around, this is big as we talk about not letting go of the rope and letting a team come back.
“We hung onto it enough to finish the game.”
Monessen had six takeaways in the game as Burke and Giovanie Isbell both recovered fumbles while Tim Kershaw and Nigier Foster had interceptions.
Vinny Manzella, Lee Qualk and Caden Monticelli had interceptions for California.
The game was chippy throughout with both teams receiving multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, and each team had a player ejected.
Both teams return to conference play Friday as Monessen hosts West Greene Friday and California hosts undefeated Mapletown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.