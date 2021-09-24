MONESSEN — Dan Dozier scored two rushing touchdowns as Monessen shut out Jefferson-Morgan 26-0 in a Tri-County South Conference game Friday night.
Anthony Crews and Omarion Rainey each scored one touchdown apiece for Monessen (2-0, 3-2).
Jefferson-Morgan is 1-1 in the conference and 1-4 overall.
Multiple reports had Jefferson-Morgan kneeling down on offense in the second half in order to save injuries and run the clock.
The quarters in the second half were cut to eight minutes from the usual 12 for the same reasons.