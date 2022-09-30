HOUSTON — Nehemiah Azeem passed for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score, powering undefeated OLSH past Chartiers-Houston 45-0 in a Class A Black Hills Conference game.
OLSH (3-0, 6-0) led by only 3-0 after one quarter before erupting for 21 points in the second quarter and another 14 in the third. Azeem threw TD passes of 60 and 69 yards to Dereon Greer in the second quarter and ran 11 yards for another score that made it 24-0 at halftime.
