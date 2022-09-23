McKEESPORT — The Tigers of McKeesport roared for 28 first-half points to secure a 35-6 victory over Trinity in a Class 4A Big Seven Conference game Friday.
Trinity fell to 1-1 in the conference and 2-3 overall. McKeesport moved to 2-0 in the conference and 4-0 overall.
McKeesport built a 28-6 halftime lead thanks to two scores by Jimeer Brown. The first came on a 21-yard pass from quarterback Jahmil Perryman and the second came on a 15-yard fumble return.
Perryman opened the scoring for McKeesport with a 12-yard run. That erased a 3-0 lead by Trinity when Andy Palm hit a 33-yard field goal. Palm would connect on a second field goal in the next quarter.
Dahmier Clark also scored on a 10-yard run.
