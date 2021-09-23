McKeesport loves to run.
And run.
And run.
And when that doesn’t work, it runs.
Fortunately for coach Matt Miller, the run did work Friday night in Washington. The Tigers scored on their first three possessions, building a 21-0 lead that Trinity never recovered from and finishing with a 49-14 win.
Before the night was through, McKeesport scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.
“A great, complete game,” Miller said. “We were able to limit the mistakes in the second half. We were able to put some points up. We only had six possessions. So it was a ffast-movinggame, and I was happy.”
The Tigers had as much use for the forward pass Friday as Arnold Schwarzenegger had for ice cream in 1974. McKeesport, running the flex bone triple option, did not complete a single pass all night and only attempted one, rushing for 346 yards.
McKeesport has been a running team for at least as far back as when Miller played there in the late 80s and early 90s for legendary coach George Smith.
“That’s the way they’ve been doing it for 30 years,” Trinity coach Jon Miller said. “So that’s not a surprise. There’s been years where they probably completed less than 20 passes. So that’s not a surprise to me. It’s who they are.”
Bobbie Boyd Jr. scored three times on the ground and ran for 142 yards and 10 carries to pace the offense while adding an interception on defense.
“He’s a special ballplayer,” Matt Miller said. “He has great vision, great balance, strength. He’s the whole package. We have a complement of players to go along with him, but a couple of the plays he made tonight we’re pretty outstanding.”
Quarterback Caleb Reist added 70 yards and a score on six carries.
McKeesport struck on its first possession, scoring on a 12-play, 63-yard drive that took almost six minutes. Keyshawn Humphries finished the job with a 4-yard run on third and goal.
They kept running.
It only took the Tigers four plays to add on in their next possession. Reist took a 44-yard keeper to push the lead to two scores.
Then, more running. And running.
The Tigers soon made it 3-for-3, with Boyd joining the party on an 8-yard run for his first touchdown.
Trinity showed some life when it got the ball back. Quarterback Connor Roberts hit Andrew Durig for an 8-yard touchdown. But McKeesport’s Kanye Thompson took the subsequent kickoff 81-yards to put the Hillers back in a three-touchdown hole.
“We can’t give up special teams touchdowns,” Jon Miller said. “That’s a surefire way to lose a game.”
The Hillers kept fighting. With just seconds left in the first half, Roberts threw his second touchdown pass– this one to Braydon May from 6 yards– to pull the team to within two scores. It was 28-14 McKeesport at the half.
At halftime, Roberts went to the field with Trinity girls’ basketball star Alyssa Clutter as part of the 2021 Homecoming court.
That will be a moment to remember, but the ensuing second half will be one that Roberts would rather forget.
The Tigers quickly put the game out of reach. Boyd’s second score– a 46-yard run– made it a three-touchdown game again, and a 34-yard fumble return by Reist put the Hillers in the grave.
Trinity will look to pick itself up next week at West Mifflin while McKeesport hosts Ringgold. The Tigers have a challenging path ahead, with their last two regular-season games against Thomas Jefferson and Belle Vernon. The Leopards beat the Tigers in what was the WPIAL’s marquee matchup Friday night.
For now, Matt Miller’s only worry is next week.
“All of our focus is on Ringgold,” Matt Miller said. “Getting better, getting in the weight room tomorrow and really trying to improve.”