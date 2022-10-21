CLAYSVILLE — Quarterback Phillip McCuen ran for one score and threw for two others to help McGuffey stop South Park, 28-6, in a non- conference game Friday.
The win raises McGuffey's record to 6-3 while South Park fell to 4-5
McCuen threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Ethan Dietrich to open the scoring and broke off a 79-yard scanper to close the scoring.
In between, Eric Donnelly bulled over from one-yard out and McCuen found Tristan McAdoo on a 35-yard strike.
AJ D'Agosta scored for South Park on a 78-yard kickoff return at the end of the first half.
McCuen had 138 yards passing and 148 rushing on 14 carries.
