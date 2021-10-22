CLAYSVILLE — Kyle Brookman ran for two first-quarter scores and McGuffey's special teams came up with a touchdown as the Highlanders defeated visiting Beth-Center 35-8 in a Class 2A Century Conference game Friday night.
The win keeps alive McGuffey's hopes for a share of the conference title. The Highlanders (4-1, 5-4) play at Washington (5-0, 8-0) in the regular-season finale.
Brookman gave McGuffey all the points its would need against Beth-Center (1-3, 1-6) when he ran for touchdowns of 18 and 30 yards in the first quarter. The second score came after Beth-Center was stopped on a fourth-down attempt from its own 30.
Quarterback Phillip McCuen had a hand in the next two scores for the Highlanders. McCuen ran seven yards for a TD that gave McGuffey a 21-0 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, McCuen connected with Tristan McAdoo for a 25-yard touchdown that stretched the gap to 28-0.
The Highlanders scored their final TD when Beth-Center was punting from deep in its own territory. A low snap from center led to the ball rolling into the end zone where it was recovered for a touchdown by McGuffey's Morgan Shriver.
Beth-Center ended McGuffey's shutout bid when Ethan Varesko hauled in a 25-yard scoring pass from Dominick Revi in the fourth quarter.