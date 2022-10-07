CHARLEROI — Phillip McCuen passed for two first-half touchdowns and ran for another Friday night as McGuffey rolled to a 43-7 victory over Charleroi in a Class 2A Century Conference game.
The Highlanders (3-1, 5-2) led 21-0 after one quarter and 37-0 at halftime. The game was delayed in the second quarter because a Charleroi player was injured and left the field in an ambulance, according to a McGuffey Sports Network report.
McCuen opened the scoring when he passed 32 yards to Tristan McAdoo for a touchdown a little more than two minutes into the game.
McCuen also had a 16-yard scoring toss to Ethan Dietrich in the second quarter and ran 10 yards to the end zone in the first quarter.
Kyle Brookman scored on a 22-yard jet sweep, Eric Donnelly scampered five yards for a touchdown and Malachi Ealy had a two-yard TD plunge for the Highlanders.
McGuffey recorded a safety on a bad snap from center on a Charleroi punt.
The Cougars (0-3, 1-5) scored their lone points in the fourth quarter on an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Gianni Pellegrini.
The second half was played with eight-minute quarters.
