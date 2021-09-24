PERRYOPOLIS — The McGuffey defense forced two first-half turnovers and the Highlanders offense took over from there, punishing Frazier on the ground en route to a 46-13 Century Conference victory.
Ethan Dietrich opened the scoring for the Highlanders with a 36-yard, first-quarter touchdown run two plays after Logan Smith recovered a Frazier quarterback Brayden Boggs fumble.
Eric Donnelly then followed with a two-yard touchdown run for McGuffey before Jeremiah Johnston returned an interception for a 42-yard touchdown and quarterback Phillip McCuen later found pay dirt on a 49-yard run.
The Highlanders rounded out the first-half, in which they rushed for 165 yards, with a safety on a Frazier snap through the back of the end zone and a 37-yard field goal by Dietrich.
Frazier scored its lone points of the game when Boggs connected with Isaac Thomas for a 10-yard touchdown pass with :22 left in the third quarter.
McGuffey rounded out its scoring in the fourth quarter with a one-yard touchdown run by Donnelly and a 32-yard Kyle Brookman touchdown run.