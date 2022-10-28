By August Lober
For the Observer-Reporter
A tale of two halves played out when McGuffey traveled to Washington on Friday night.
After falling behind 21-3 in the first half, McGuffey stormed back to secure a 43-24 win at Wash High Stadium.
Both McGuffey ((4-2, 7-3) and Washington (3-3, 6-4) had clinched playoff spots. Besides bragging rights, the I-70 rivalry game would decide who finished third and fourth in the Class 2A Century Conference.
Despite losing to the Prexies on a last-second play a year ago, McGuffey head coach Ed Dalton felt no extra motivation coming into this game.
“We had to make a play. As much as the call was missed, it was basically a punt in midair and all we had to do was knock it down.” Dalton said about last year’s game. “Our kids remember but it doesn’t matter this year. The winner of this game might have a chance to get a home playoff game. That’s what matters.”
The Prexies returned home to Wash High Stadium off a Century Conference loss to Keystone Oaks 35-21. Washington head coach Mike Bosnic knew his team would need to play with more physicality to beat McGuffey.
“Well, it’s going to be a challenge,” Bosnic said pregame.
It didn’t take Washington very long to show they were ready for this game. Just over a minute in, senior quarterback Davoun Fuse found Logan Carlisle on a 32-yard touchdown pass. McGuffey answered with a field goal by senior Ethan Dietrich set up by a 42-yard pass from Phillip McCuen to Tristan McAdoo.
The Prexies were able to respond with another long passing touchdown. This time, Carlisle found junior wide receiver Ruben Gordon on an in-breaking route and Gordon took the ball the rest of the way for a 57-yard score that made it 14-3.
After trading punts, the Highlanders again found themselves in scoring range. The drive was twice helped by dead-ball personal fouls on Washington. This time Ethan Dietrich’s field goal was blocked. Just a few plays later, Fuse scored on a 66-yard rushing touchdown extending the Washington lead to 21-3.
After a solid drive, McCuen was intercepted inside the Prexies’ 10-yard line on a fourth-down desperation pass. The next play, the Highlanders earned an interception of their own when Fuse was hit and the football went fluttering directly to junior defensive back Nate Romestan.
McGuffey ended the first half scoring when McCuen, behind a massive surge of the offensive line, squirmed in from one yard. A failed two-point conversion left the score at 21-9.
McGuffey carried the momentum from the end of the first half into the second half. The opening drive of the second half was dominated by the Highlanders’ offensive line. Multiple run plays of more than 10 yards got McGuffey into scoring position. Junior wide receiver Charles Wagers took a sweep off the left side and into the end zone for a three-yard touchdown.
After driving to midfield, Fuse was once again intercepted. This time McGuffey senior linebacker Eric Donnelly made the diving catch setting the Highlanders up with good field position. McGuffey would not squander the opportunity.
The offensive line again was dominant in creating running lanes and pushed Droboj the final 14 yards of his 23-yard touchdown run. After a failed two-point conversion attempt the Highlanders led 22-21.
On the ensuing drive, Washington opted to kick a field goal, it’s first of the season, which gave them a 24-22 lead. Both teams punted on their next drive, setting up a McGuffey drive with seven minutes remaining to take the lead. The Highlanders did just that when Droboj found the end zone for the second time.
The game then tilted in McGuffey’s favor when Fuse was hit and fumbled inside the Prexies’ 10 and it was recovered by McGuffey. The next play for the Highlanders was a nine-yard touchdown run by Dietrich.
McCuen ended the scoring when scampered in from a yard out.
“We were letting ourselves down,” Dalton said. “Our kids grade everyone every week. Our grades said we were better up front, and we were losing up front. Well, in the second half we didn’t lose up front. Just overall a great team effort in the second half.”
The win secured third place in the Century Conference for the Highlanders, with the Prexies taking fourth and the last playoff spot.
