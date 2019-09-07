CLAYSVILLE — Marshall Whipkey passed for two touchdowns and Jared Johnson accounted for two as McGuffey routed Frazier, 55-20, in an Interstate Conference game in Class AA Friday night.
Whipkey completed 6 of 7 passes for 115 yards and hit Johnson and CJ Cole for touchdowns. Nate Yagle opened the scoring on a 50-yard interception return and later scored on a 1-yard run for the Highlanders (1-0, 3-0). Jeremiah Johnson, Jordan Wallace and McKinley Whipkey also scored.
Shawn Fordyce had two TDs for Frazier (0-2, 0-3).