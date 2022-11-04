CLAYSVILLE – While making the playoffs has not been elusive to McGuffey football, winning a playoff game has.
The 2019 season was the last year a Highlanders team notched a postseason victory – until Friday night. That drought ended when McGuffey beat Mohawk 34-29 in the first round of the WPIAL 2A playoffs.
McGuffey entered the playoffs with a 7-3 record. The Highlanders were one of only two third-place teams to receive a home playoff game.
“We love to be here,” McGuffey head coach Ed Dalton said. “There were 1,100 pre-sale tickets sold, so we’re expecting a big turnout tonight. Our kids were pumped up today in the prep rally.”
Mohawk, from the Midwestern Conference, entered with a 4-4 record. The Warriors were no strangers to playoff wins in Washington County as they knocked off Chartiers-Houston 34-12 a year ago.
After trading punts to start the game, the Warriors and the Highlanders were both able to score on their second drives of the game.
Mohawk got the scoring underway on a trick play when quarterback Jay Wrona threw a backward pass to freshman wide receiver Bobby Fadden, who then launched a deep pass to tight end Jimmy Guerrieri, who scored on the 34-yard touchdown.
The Highlanders got in the scoring column when junior fullback Dylan Droboj took an inside handoff eight yards up the middle and into the end zone. The touchdown was set up by a pair of McGuffey seniors, quarterback Phillip McCuen and running back Kyle Brookman, who connected on a 29-yard pass.
McGuffey took the lead in the middle of the second quarter when Brookman took a handoff off the left side and into the end zone. The Highlanders would have the extra point blocked after an illegal procedure penalty, leaving the score at 13-7.
The touchdown capped an impressive 13-play drive by the Highlanders, who heavily on their offensive line.
“We think it’s one of the strengths of our team,” Dalton said about his offensive line. “We have a little bit of experience and depth there.”
After trading punts, the Warriors were able to take a 14-13 lead going into halftime following another Guerrieri touchdown. This time Wrona found the senior tight end in from seven yards out.
The second half started almost perfectly for the Highlanders. After a 57-yard kickoff return by Ethan Dietrich set McGuffey up with good field position, the Highlanders scored in just two plays when McCuen scampered in from 11 yards. A two-point conversion by Brookman gave the Highlanders a 21-14 lead.
The Warriors responded with a 69-yard touchdown drive capped by Guerrieri’s third touchdown reception of the game. This time Wrona found Guerrieri from seven yards in the back left corner of the end zone. The score knotted the game at 21.
After a McGuffey punt, the Warriors again drove inside the McGuffey 20-yard line, but this time Wrona was intercepted at the one-yard line by a diving Nate Romestan.
Unfortunately for the Highlanders that is where they started their next drive.McCuen was tackled in the end zone for a safety. The two-point score gave Mohawk a 23-21 lead.
McGuffey was able to score on its next drive when Brookman went in from four yards one fourth-and-two. The score was set up by a 44-yard reception by Tristan McAdoo and multiple runs of 10 yards or more by junior Charles Wagers.
After moving the ball into McGuffey territory, the Warriors turned the ball over on downs. Defensive backs Isaiah Dale and Wagers both had pass breakups on deep passes.
“They were challenging Isaiah all game,” Dalton said. “They both stepped for us in the second half and helped us win.”
McGuffey extended their lead to 11 when McCuen scored his second touchdown, this time from four yards. Mohawk was able to answer with just over a minute remaining with a passing touchdown from Wrona to Fadden.
After recovering an onside kick by Mohawk, McGuffey clinched the win with a first down run by Brookman.
Brookman ended with 123 yards on 18 carries and 31 yards receiving.
McGuffey advances to the second round of the WPIAL Playoffs and will face top-seeded Steel Valley.
