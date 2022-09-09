MOUNT PLEASANT — Robbie Labuda ran for three touchdowns in the first half, Dante Giallonardo ran for a pair of scores in the second half and Mount Pleasant defeated McGuffey, 50-28, Friday night in non-conference play.
It was the first loss of the season for McGuffey (2-1).
Mount Pleasant (2-1) scored 30 unanswered points after trailing 21-20 midway through the second quarter. The Vikings took the lead for good at 27-21 on a four-yard scoring jaunt by Labuda, his third of the game.
The teams had exchanged leads through the first half until that point. Labuda scored on runs of 13 and seven yards, and Cole Chatfield connected with Tyler Reese on a 63-yard TD pass for Mount Pleasant.
McGuffey, however, would answer each Mount Pleasant first-half score. Tristan McAdoo had a 40-yard scoring pass on a wide receiver screen from Phillip McCuen in the first half and Ethan Dietrich returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown that gave the Highlanders a 14-13 edge in the first quarter.
Kyle Brookman went 35 yards around right end for a touchdown in the second quarter that put McGuffey ahead 21-20, but the Highlanders would not score again until the fourth quarter.
A pair of Giallonardo 3-yard TD runs and a safety for intentional grounding in the end zone gave the Vikings a 43-21 lead.
