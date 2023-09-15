BRENTWOOD – McGuffey received touchdown runs from four different players and the Highlanders rolled over turnover-prone Brentwood 43-18 in the Class 2A Century Conference football opener Friday night.
McGuffey (1-0, 2-2) led 23-0 at halftime after getting four takeaways and holding Brentwood to minus-26 yards rushing in the first half.
Dylan Drobol started the scoring with a one-yard plunge midway through the first quarter and Malachi Ealy capped a 16-play, 95-yard touchdown drive with a two-yard run early in the second quarter. Ealy’s two-point conversion run made it 14-0.
Charles Wagers scored on a one-run and Dylan Stewart booted a 40-yard field goal that gave McGuffey a 23-0 lead with 53 seconds left in the first half.
McGuffey quarterback Connor Crowe had a pair of touchdown runs, covering six and 43 yards, in the third quarter that gave the Highlanders a 36-0 lead.
Brentwood (0-1, 0-4) scored three touchdowns over the final 16 minutes. Cedric Davis ran for two TDs and passed for another. Davis passed for 255 yards. The Spartans had four turnovers in the first half and a bad snap on a punt that gave McGuffey the ball at the one-yard line.
McGuffey’s Dan Furmanek bolted 34 yards up the middle in the fourth quarter for a touchdown. The Highlanders rushed for 378 yards.
The Highlanders resume Century Conference play next week as they host undefeated Waynesburg (1-0, 4-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.