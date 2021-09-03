CLAYSVILLE – Kyle Brookman scored twice and had two more called back on penalties as McGuffey shook off the bad play that led to a loss to Southmoreand last week and rolled to a 45-0 victory over Brownsville in a nonconference game Friday night.
The McGuffey defense recorded a shutout one week after allowing 47 points to Southmoreland.
Phil McCuen threw for one score and ran for another as the McGuffey offense scored on six of nine possessions.
McCuen led all rushers with 114 yards on seven carries. Brookman had 92 yards rushing on just six attempts.
Unlike last week, McGuffey’s defense was dominant. The Highlanders held Brownsville to just 85 total yards and intercepted Brownsville quarterbacks three times. The Highlanders scored on a safety in the third quarter, tackling a Brownsville running back in the end zone.
Jeremiah Johnson got the offense going by breaking off a 17-yard run for a touchdown. Brookman then scored back-to-back touchdowns.
The first came on a 19-yard run and the second on a 14-yard jaunt.
McCuen hit Ethan Dietrich with a 16-yard scoring pass that gave McGuffey a 30-0 halftime lead.
McCuen broke off a 40-yard run for a touchdown in the third quarter that starter the Mercy Rule with a 39-0 lead.
Ethan Janovich finished the scoring with an eight-yard touchdown run with 5:30 left to play. Josh Plants kicked the extra point.
Antwan Black rushed for 80 yards on 12 carries to pace Brownsville’s offense.
McGuffey plays Sto-Rox next week. Sto-Rox decimated Jeannette 82-0 last night.