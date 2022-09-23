WAYNESBURG — Waynesburg scored the game’s first points but McGuffey reeled off nine consecutive touchdowns and went on to defeat the Raiders 63-20 Friday night in a Class 2A Century Conference game.
Waynesburg (0-2, 0-5) took a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game when Trent Zupper caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Chase Fox.
It was all McGuffey (2-0, 4-1) from that point. The Highlanders scored 21 points before the first quarter ended and pushed their lead to 49-7 at halftime.
Seven different Highlanders scored touchdowns, including quarterback Phillip McCuen, who had TD runs of 42 and 38 yards and threw a 54-yard scoring pass to Travis White, the latter giving the Highlanders a 14-7 lead.
Conner Crow had a 13-yard touchdown run and threw a 32-yard TD pass to Tristan McAdoo.
McGuffey’s Eric Donnelly had TD runs of 3 and 12 yards in the second quarter. Kyle brookman had a seven-yard scoring run.
Waynesburg had two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one on a 17-yard run by Fox and the other when Colby Pauley caused a fumble and returned it 34 yards for a score.
