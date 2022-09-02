CLAYSVILLE — Phillip McCuen ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, Kyle Brookman scored twice and McGuffey defeated visiting Ringgold 35-7 in a non-conference game Friday.
The night started well for Ringgold (0-2) as the Rams' Jamar Bethea returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown only 15 seconds into the game.
The early deficit didn't phase McGuffey (2-0). The Highlanders tied the score in the first quarter, forged a 21-7 halftime lead and tacked on a pair of touchdowns in the second half.
McCuen tied the score at 7-7 on a 10-yard TD run off right end.
Brookman, who had one rushing and one receiving score, had a pair of TDs in the second quarter to put the Highlanders ahead for good. Brookman scored on a six-yard scamper to put McGuffey up 14-6. McCuen then found Brookman behind the Ringgold secondary and deep over the middle as the duo hooked up for a 34-yard scoring pass that made it 21-7.
McCuen pushed the McGuffey lead to 28-7 with a 12-yard touchdown run to the left side in the third quarter.
Fullback Dylan Drobol concluded the scoring with a two-yard scoring plunge with 9:41 remaining in the game.
