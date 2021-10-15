BELLE VERNON — Quinton Martin caught two scoring passes for Devin Whitlock and ran for two more scores, powering Belle Vernon to a 49-0 victory over Trinity in a Class 4A Big Eight Conference game Friday night on the gold turf at James Weir Stadium.
Martin, who rushed for 181 yards on only eight carries, had TD runs of 67 and 65 yards in the second quarter. He also hauled in a 34-yard touchdown from Devin Whitlock in the second quarter as the Leopards led 35-0 at halftime.
Martin scored his third TD in the third quarter, a 23-yard pass from Whitlock.
Whitlock also had a hand in two other Belle Vernon scores, both coming in the first quarter. Whitlock opened the scoring with a 72-yard TD pass to Evan Pohlot and later returned a Trinity punt 76 yards for a touchdown.
Whitlock completed eight of nine passes for 177 yards.
Jake Gedekoh closed the scoring with a 39-yard touchdown jaunt in the fourth quarter.
Trinity quarterback Connor Roberts completed 13 of 25 passes for 125 yards.