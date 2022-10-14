BELLE VERNON — Quinton Martin scored five touchdowns to help Belle Vernon crush Mount Pleasant 55-7 Friday night in a Class 3A Interstate Conference game.
The win moves BV to 3-0 in the conference and 5-2 overall. Mount Pleasant fell to 1-2 in the conference and 4-4 overall.
