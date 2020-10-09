Noah Markle had two short touchdown runs, including the game-winner with 7:42 remaining, as Avella pulled out a 13-7 victory over Mapletown in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday night.
Avella (4-1, 4-1), bounced back from a loss to California last week with a hard-fought win in a defensive-oriented game.
Markle gave Avella a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter when scored on a one-yard plunge. Mapletown (1-4, 1-4), however, pulled even with 36 seconds remaining in the first half when Landan Stevenson scored on a one-yard run.
That's the way the score stayed until Markle's four-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Avella held a 243-145 edge in total offense. Quarterback K.J. Rush led the Eagles in rushing with 77 yards on 15 carries. He completed nine of 19 passes for 107 yards with two interceptions. Brandon Samol caught five passes for 61 yards.
Avella's defense held Stevenson to 83 yards on 23 carries. Mapletown quarterback Max Vanata completed six of 10 passes for 68 yards with one interception.
The Maples fell to 1-4, 1-4.