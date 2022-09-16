FREDERICKTOWN — Landan Stevenson rushed for 222 yards on 17 carries and scored three times to help Mapletown defeat Beth-Center, 43-14, in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday night.
Stevenson scored on runs of 27,4 and 5 yards for the Maples (1-0, 4-0). Brody Evans completed all three pass attempts for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two scores.
