PITTSBURGH — Junior running back Landan Stevenson scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, one on a punt return, and that was all Mapletown needed as the Maples hung on for a 20-14 victory over host Northgate in a nonconference game Friday night.
The win has Mapletown off to a 2-0 start.
Stevenson scored all 20 points for the Maples and his three touchdowns came in a 7 1/2-minute stretch. He opened the scoring with a two-yard run with 8:58 left in the opening quarter. He added a six-yard run with 3:12 left in the quarter to give Mapletown a 14-0 lead. Stevenson finished with a game-high 123 rushing rushing yards on 23 carries.
Northgate punted on its next possession and Stevenson returned the kick 58 yards for a 20-0 Mapletown lead.
Northgate (1-1) scored on a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes by Austin Mitchell, covering 55 yards to Jaden Mitchell and 48 yards to Lewis Clark, but that was all the Flames could muster.
Mapletown outrushed Northgate 224 yards to 53 and Maples quarterback Max Vanata completed five of 12 passes for 36 yards with one interception.