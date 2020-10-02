MONESSEN — Max Vanata passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as Mapletown won its first game of the season, defeating Monessen 30-6 in a Class A Tri-County South contest Friday.
Vanata connected with Lance Stevenson on an 88-yard scoring pass late in the first quarter and threw a 39-yarder to Brody Evans in the second quarter. Vanata had a two-yard TD scamper in the third quarter.
Vanata completed three of five passes for 140 yards.
Mapletown's Landan Stevenson rushed for 201 yards on 21 carries, including an 80-yard TD that opened the scoring.
Nigier Foster caught a 25-yard TD pass from Shane Swope in the second quarter that cut Mapletown's lead to 22-6.
Cohen Stout led Mapletown's defense with 15 tackles.