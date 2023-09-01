PERRYOPOLIS — A.J. Vanata ran for a touchdown and passed for another, and Evan Griffin had two short TD runs, as Mapletown defeated Frazier 28-0 in a non-conference contest.
Mapletown (2-0) forged a 14-0 lead in the first quarter as Vanata scored on an eight-yard scamper and Griffin raced to the end zone from four yards.
