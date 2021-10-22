ELLSWORTH — Landan Stevenson scored three touchdowns, A.J. Vanata ran for two scores and Mapletown clinched a playoff berth in Class A with a 50-15 victory over host Bentworth in the Tri-County South Conference on Friday night.
Stevenson rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and scored midway through the first quarter when he scooped up a Bentworth fumble and returned it eight yards to the end zone.
Quarterback Max Vanata opened the scoring with a nine-yard TD jaunt. After Stevenson's fumble return, A.J. Vanata scored on runs of 35 and two yards to give Mapletown (4-2, 6-3) a 28-0 lead.
Bentworth's first score came on a 51-yard pass play from Seth Adams to Caleb Peternel that made the score 28-7 at halftime. Adams completed 11 of 21 passes for 102 yards.
Mapletown scored only 12 seconds into the second half when Stevenson bolted 50 yards for a touchdown. He added an 11-yard TD before the quarter drew to a close.
Brody Evans caught a 7-yard TD pass from Max Vanata in the fourth quarter and Xavier Bell had a 15-yard TD jaunt for Bentworth (1-5, 2-6).