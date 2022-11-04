IRWIN — When Washington played Serra Catholic during the regular season, it was a fumble and return for a touchdown that was the key play in a one-point loss for the Prexies.
A fumble and return was the turning point again Friday night when the teams met in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs at Norwin High School.
This time is was Wash High that had the takeaway, the return for a score and the victory.
Carlos Harper returned a fumble 99 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, sparking Washington to a 49-21 victory over the defending Class 2A champions.
The win sends the Prexies (7-4) into the quarterfinals next week against Neshannock, a 48-6 winner over Burrell.
Wash High was holding a 21-14 lead late in the first half when Serra (7-4) had the ball at the Prexies' five-yard line. Eagles quarterback Elijah Ward carried to the one-yard line but was stripped of the football as he tried to gain the end zone. Harper recovered the fumble and scooted 99 yards down the field to give the Prexies a tide-turning 35-21 lead.
It was one of two defensive touchdowns — and three TDs overall — scored by Harper, who had a 38-yard interception for a score in the fourth quarter that pushed the Prexies' lead to 42-21.
Eddie Lewis rushed for 193 yards on 19 carries for Washington. He had a 29-yard TD run that capped the scoring.
Quarterback Logan Carlsile opened the scoring with a one-yard sneak for Wash High and Brenden Sibert added a 22-yard TD run that gave the Prexies a 14-7 lead after one quarter.
After Serra tied the score at 14-14, Harper scored the first of his three touchdowns on the night, a 60-yard jaunt that gave the Prexies the lead for good.
Nick Blanchette, who replaced the injured Carlisle at QB, threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Zxavian Willis that made it 35-21 at halftime.
Ward had one touchdown run and a scoring pass to lead Serra.
Washington played without Devon Fuse, who was sidelined by a thigh contusion.
