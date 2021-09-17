McDONALD — Logan Lutz passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Christian Brandi returned a kickoff 94 yards for a score, leading South Fayette to a 28-14 win over visiting Chartiers Valley in a nonconference game Friday night.
The Lions (3-1) won the game by outscoring Chartiers valley 14-0 in the second half.
The game was tied 14-14 in the third quarter before Lutz hooked up with Logan Yater on a 23-yard TD that put the Lions in front.
Lutz capped the scoring with a diving 10-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.
Lutz opened the scoring in the first quarter, hooking up with Conor Harciak for a nine-yard TD pass. Lutz completed 12 of 21 passes for 121 yards.
The Lions' Nate Deans rushed for 140 yards on 24 carries.
Chartiers Valley (2-2) had a pair of one-yard TD runs by Andrew Mackey in the second quarter. Brandi's kickoff return came between the scores.