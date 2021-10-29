MAPLETOWN — Dalton Lucey caught three touchdown passes, all in the second half, to help West Greene defeat Mapletown 31-12 to win outright the Tri-County South Conference title Friday.
West Greene went 7-0 in the conference and 8-2 overall. The Pioneers won their eighth straight.
Mapletown (4-3, 6-4) had its four-game win streak come to an end.
Lucey caught scoring passes of 59, 5 and 24 yards from Wes Whipkey, who ended the day completing 7 of 13 passes for 134 yards and and three TDs.
West Greene's Colin Brady rushed for 159 yards on 23 carries, including a 61-yard touchdown run. Corey Wise carried 11 times for 40 yards.
Mapletown's Landan Stevenson rush 14 times for 69 yards and a touchdown. He also completed two passes for 79 yards and caught 5 passes for 105 yards.
On a muddy field, these two teams were tied 12-12 at halftime.
Colin Brady opened the scoring by tearing off a 61-yard scoring run. Kevin Henderson missed the extra-point attempt with 9:38 left in the first quarter.
Mapletown tied it about four minutes later after unveiling what some called the muddled huddle. The weird alignment had the center, Brady at times, snap the ball with all the lineman on one side of the football.
Mapletown surprised West Greene when quarterback Max Vanatta handed of to Stevenson, who threw to a wide open A.J. Vanatta, who reached the two-yard line. Stevenson bulled over from the two on the next play.
West Greene took control of the game after Hunter Hamilton went over on a five-yard run to cap a long drive. A run for the two-point conversion failed, leaving the Pioneers with a 12-6 lead.
Mapletown came right backwhen Stevenson and Max Vanatta connected on a 38-yard touchdown pass.