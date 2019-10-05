CARNEGIE — Jake Lounder and Dylan Poirier each scored twice to pace Burgettstown to a 47-0 victory over Carlynton in a Class 2A Three Rivers Conference game Friday night.
Lounder scored on runs of 3 and 39 yards and hit Poirier on scoring tosses of 10 and 45 yards for the Blue Devils ((5-0, 6-0). Seth Phillis kicked field goals of 32 and 28 yards. Lounder completed 6 of 9 passes for 121 yards and rushed for 57 yards on 7 carries. Shane Kemper had a team-high 66 rushing yard and a TD.
Carlynton fell to 1-3 and 2-5.