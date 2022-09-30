Halloween is a month away, and already tricks and treats are being handed out. For Latrobe, a surprise 25-point win and the end of a three-game losing streak by defeating Class 4A Big Seven Conference rival Trinity, 31-6, Friday night at Hiller Field.
For Trinity, an awful dream come to life.
“Truly a nightmare,” Trinity head coach Dan Knause said. “Never anticipated the game going this way.”
The nightmare began when Trinity gave up two of the three turnovers in the first quarter before either team scored: a fumble by freshman quarterback Jonah Williamson and an interception by junior quarterback Luke Lacock on a trick play.
The interception was turned into points by Latrobe when sophomore quarterback John Wetzel kept it on the option and ran 84 yards for the first touchdown of the game, making it 7-0 in the first quarter. Wetzel would finish the game with 146 yards on the ground and 146 yards through the air with two passing touchdowns.
“We threw the ball more tonight than we typically do,” Latrobe head coach Ron Prady said. “And Wetzel stepped up. We asked more of him tonight and he certainly responded.”
Another big contributor for Latrobe (1-2, 3-3) was senior receiver and defensive back Dom Flenniken. Flenniken caught a jump ball from Wetzel at the goal line for a touchdown in the second quarter, and he made a diving sideline interception in the fourth to put the game to rest. According to Prady, Flenniken played a “phenomenal game.”
Latrobe continued to outperform Trinity (1-2, 2-4) throughout the game. Trinity picked up their pace in the second half and scored a touchdown in the third on a quarterback sneak at the goal line by Williamson, but a mistake by the holder on the extra point left them with six points.
“We feel like we can win every game that we compete in,” Knause said. “And we got to find a way that these kids see themselves in that light. And that’s our job as a coaching staff because at times we show that we can do some special things.”
Trinity looks to move on from the loss as it goes on a road game to conference opponent Thomas Jefferson next week. For Latrobe, it’s back home to host Ringgold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.