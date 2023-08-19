Coach Joe Rossi requires one thing from all his South Fayette football players.
“Do the best you can,” he said.
In 2022, such an effort resulted in a 5-5 record. In 2023, similar compliance, however, could mean improved outcomes because this year’s club is talented as well as experienced.
“No coach says, ‘we want to finish .500.’ We all want to win and they all want to play well,” Rossi said.
“Every season brings its bumps and bruises; highs and lows. Last year’s group was very inexperienced, but I thought they did a great job. I don’t think it was a disappointing season. That team gave us everything it had.
“This year, we have experience. When you have that back, you start thinking about things (like championships),” Rossi continued, “but you never know. You want the kids to have fun and enjoy their experience. If winning takes place, it takes place. Let the chips fall where they may. We just ask them to play the best they can.”
The best is yet to come from veterans like Nico Lamonde and Nate Deanes, not to mention Talan Mizenko and Michael Gimigliano. All are juniors except for Gimigliano, a sophomore.
Lamonde started eight games at quarterback last year. He completed 84 of 131 attempts for 1,1171 yards and 11 scores. Drew Welhorsky, who had two successful starts as a freshman (246 yards, 20 completions and 3 TDs last year), backs up Lamonde.
“Our offense has always been predicated on the quarterback and it starts with Nico. With him, we have experience under our belt. We are excited to have him back,” Rossi said.
“Nico’s a tough kid and he wants to sacrifice. His greatest attributes are his desire to be good and his willingness to learn new things. We need him to make good decisions and distribute the ball because we feel that guys are going to to open for us and they can make plays. He just has to find them.”
Lamonde finds Deanes right in the backfield, ready to carry or catch the ball.
A two-year team captain, Deanes has 1,163 career rushing yards on 230 carries for 15 TDs and a 5.1-yard average as well as 665 receiving yards on 58 receptions for six more scores. He’s also a three-year starter on defense with 77 solo and 56 assisted tackles as well as an exceptional punt and kickoff returner.
“Nate brings a lot of games of experience and leadership to the table. He toughed it out last year with injuries but he is healthy and we are really excited about what he’ll do,” Rossi said. “Nate’s a football kid, a really good high school player with a good IQ. He’s smart and he’s a playmaker.”
While Mizenko and Andre Rivera will spell Deanes at tailback, Gimigliano (23 catches for 344 yards) leads the receiving corps with Dom Monz, who had 100 yards and 2 TDs before suffering a hand injury in the fourth game of the 2022 season opener. Aiden Martincic and Noah Knox provide depth.
“We are really strong at receiver,” Rossi said. “With Dom and Mike, we have a great 1-2 punch. They have excellent playmaking ability.”
The Lions have increased girth on the offensive line as well as experience. Tim Haviland returns at tackle while Matt Boyce, Shane Berger and Bo Marabotti are the guards. Nish Alemada has started at center. The Lions are intrigued with sophomore Mason Green who has shown ability at tackle. Cody Widmer has shown potential at guard.
Travis Watkins is the tight end. Louie Schinosi could see time there, too.
“Our O-line is much improved. We’ve got size. They look like 5A linemen now,” Rossi said.
Many of the linemen will play both ways. Brady Onda, a sophomore, will strictly play on the defensive line. Gwinyai Dzimano will see time on the D-line as well.
At inside linebacker Mizenko is an experienced starter. Watkins, who was the starting goalie for SF’s WPIAL runner-up lacrosse team, joins Mizenko. Gimigliano and Deanes return on the outside with Morgan Spagnolo and Silas Aitken.
Rossi relishes the secondary that includes Monz, Knox and Martincic on the corners and Noah Mathias at safety. Welhorsky, who also excels at lacrosse, will also be rotated into the secondary.
“Defensively, we are excited about all the experience we have. It’s a fast group. We have guys with speed. ... We hope to force turnovers,” Rossi said.
Tyler Nicholson will be relied upon to convert PAT and field goals and handle the punting duties again. He averaged 47.5 yards per punt and 49.6 yards per kickoff. He made 19 of 22 extra points and all five of his field-goal attempts.
